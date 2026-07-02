Impact on America: What Dayton Gave to Our Country - TODAY at 5 on News Center 7

Dayton changed the world, and News Center 7 is taking you along for a dive into the century-old archive that shows the Gem City’s contributions to America.

Impact on America: What Dayton Gave to Our Country- TODAY at 5 on News Center 7

DAYTON — For 250 years, America has been the leader of the free world and also of innovation.

Much of it happens here in the Miami Valley.

From the LCD screen to Cheez-Its and even Huffy bikes, there’s an argument no other place in the country is as influential as the Miami Valley.

News Center 7’s Nick Foley is taking us on a journey highlighting the gifts from the Miami Valley that help shape this country and the world we live in. Watch Impact on America: What Dayton Gave to Our Country TODAY at 5 on News Center 7.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]