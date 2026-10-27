Impaired driver arrested after rollover crash in Darke County

DARKE COUNTY — An impaired driver was arrested for operating a vehicle while under the influence (OVI) after a rollover crash in Darke County on Monday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Around 8:26 p.m., Medics and Darke County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the area of US 127 and US 36 west on reports of a single-vehicle rollover crash, according to a press release.

TRENDING STORIES:

The preliminary investigation revealed that a GMC Van being driven by 39-year-old Ramon Caixba of Greenville was traveling southbound on US 127 when the vehicle traveled off the left side of the roadway.

Caixba attempted to correct the vehicle but overcorrected, which caused the vehicle to roll over onto its top. The vehicle came to rest in the roadway.

Caixba was treated at the scene and later transported to Wayne Healthcare.

He was later discharged and arrested for operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (OVI).

The crash remains under investigation by the Darke County Sheriff’s Office.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

@2026 Cox Media Group