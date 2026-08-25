Improperly discarded smoking materials spark Piqua garage fire

PIQUA — No one was injured after a garage fire in Piqua on Saturday evening.

Firefighters were dispatched to the 1200 block of Covington Avenue for a fire just before 10 p.m., according to a previous report.

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The fire happened inside the garage. No one was inside the garage at the time of the fire, according to Piqua Fire Chief Lee Adams.

The cause of the fire was deemed to be improperly discarded smoking materials.

Property and contents losses in the fire totaled $23,000.

Piqua Fire Department was already on multiple calls at the time of the fire and responded with limited staff.

They received mutual aid from Covington and Troy Fire Departments.

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