Increased mail theft prompts warning from area sheriff’s office

WARREN COUNTY — The Warren County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents after seeing an increase in reported mail theft complaints.

Several people have reported placing checks in their mailboxes to complete payment transactions, only to find that the payment was not made even though the check was cashed.

In these cases, criminals alter and deposit or cash the checks into fraudulent accounts and then transfer the money electronically.

The sheriff’s office suggested the preventative measures, including adopting electronic payment methods, using secure mail drop-off points, practicing secure check writing, monitoring mail and accounts, and using mail holds during travel.

“Crime Prevention begins with taking measures of protection and being aware of recent trends,” the sheriff’s office said.

