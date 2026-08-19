Increased rain chances bring chances for more flooding concerns

DAYTON — An area of low pressure will build to our northwest and ride along an cold front which will attempt to slide through the Miami Valley. Rain chances will come with area of low pressure. Unfortunately, heavy rain and a few thunderstorms bring the potenital for localized flooding.

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Rain chances are likely later today and throughout the overnight hours. Any time after 1PM storms and heavy downpours can develop. The best chance for heavier and steadier rain will arrive after 10PM and linger throughout the overnight hours.

Futurecast

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Rainfall totals will amount to roughly a half inch to one inch across the Valley. Isolated higher amounts are possible under heavier downpours reaching nearly 2 inches. The excessive rainfall forecast has much of the Ohio Valley and back into Indiana under a slight risk for flooding Wednesday into Thursday.

Rainfall Forecast

Randolph County Indiana is now under a flood watch until 8AM Thursday.

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