Increased rain chances returning, colder air to follow

DAYTON — The Dayton International Airport went 15 day without any reported measurable rainfall. Sunday brough a trace, 0.01″ and additional rainfall through Monday morning. Over the last 24 hours estimated rainfall reports amounted to rough a quarter to a half inch of rain across the central and ENE portions of the Miami Valley.

Dry Stretch

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Additional rainfall is forecast Wednesday and lingering into Friday. Wednesday brings the best chance of rain at this time. Wednesday morning brings the heaviest and steadiest rain. Even then, the rains will be light to moderate. Rainfall totals are forecast to amount to a half inch to an inch through Thursday.

Futurecast

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This rain chance comes alongside a cold front that will drop temperatures slowly heading into the next weekend. High temperatures this time of year average around 59 degrees. Most will return closer to normal by Saturday.

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