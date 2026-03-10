Increasing severe weather threat

DAYTON — Strong to severe storms are possible Wednesday. In fact, two rounds of storms are forecast. The first threat plays a major role in how the afternoon threat pans out.

If the first threat moves in a little later and eats up a lot of the energy. Storms throughout the afternoon won’t be as strong. However, if we have time to destablize before the second round, storms have the potential to be stronger.

Currently, the first round of storms don’t look to be as strong as the second. However, that doesn’t mean that severe weather isn’t possible. There is still the chance for severe storms between 7 AM and 10 AM tomorrow morning.

Futurecast

The second rount of storms will be more linear, meaning wind is our greatest concern between 3 PM and 6 PM.

SPC OUTLOOK

All hazards are in play. Wind and hail are our greatest threat, but isolated tornadoes can’t be ruled out, especially during the afternoon hours. Flooding is also a concern after previous rains. Our grounds are saturated and heavy rain rates can cause localized flash flooding. Additional rainfall is forecast at 1 to 2 inches through Wednesday.

Rainfall Forecast

