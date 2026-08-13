Indiana Gov. Braun declares state of emergency in Wayne Co. due to historic flooding

CAMBRIDGE CITY, Ind. — Indiana Governor Mike Braun has declared a state of emergency amid the impact after much of Wayne County, Ind., and beyond has witnessed historic flooding.

News Center 7’s Kylie Bridgemen spent the day in Cambridge City, where she said the community has a lot of cleaning up to do.

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The skies have cleared, for now, giving residents a chance to assess the damage from more than 10 inches of water. She spent the day with families who are grappling with the devastation of their homes.

It’s all hands on deck in Wayne County, Ind.

Capt. Bob Burke, with the Indiana State Police, said, “The great news is we don’t have any deaths, any serious injuries, and nobody that I’m aware of is missing.”

News Center 7 met Teresa and Frank Poole, along with their family, as they completely cleared out their home. They’ve lived in Cambridge City for 50 years.

Teresa Poole said, “We’ve had a couple of inches or maybe a foot at one time in the basement, but never anything like this.”

Gov. Braun has declared a state of emergency, meaning families will soon have access to more resources.

“I believe through him doing that it pulls on the connection to the federal authorities, federal resources to help people through insurance, money or loans,” Burke said.

Gov. Braun: “Hoosiers’ safety is my top priority. Our state response is fully mobilized, resources are moving where they’re needed, and we will continue working around the clock to support every impacted community.”

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Gideon, helping the Poole family, said, “People in Cambridge City don’t usually leave; they act like they want to, but they always come back because you can’t find anyone like this anywhere.”

Interstate 70 WB remains closed while transportation crews fix the buckled highway, which happened when flooding occurred. This closure is just east of Centerville Road.

A Level 3 Travel Advisory was issued and is expected to go through at least 6 pm tonight.

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