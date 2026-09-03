Indiana man accused of burglarizing 2 area homes, attacking deputies enters insanity plea

An Indiana man is in jail, accused of breaking into two homes and then attacking deputies.

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY — A Richmond man is facing formal charges after being accused of breaking into two homes and then attacking deputies.

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A Champaign County grand jury indicted 37-year-old Timothy Cole on 14 counts on Tuesday, including aggravated burglary, aggravated robbery, assault, and trespass in a habitation.

Cole’s attorney entered a plea of not guilty by reason of insanity.

In court documents filed on Thursday, his attorney said Cole “suffers from an acute mental/psychological disorder and does not understand the consequences of his actions.”

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As previously reported, Champaign County deputies said a 90-year-old homeowner called 911 to report a burglary in her home in Johnson Township last month.

“He’s still out there. Hurry up!” the caller told dispatchers.

According to court documents, the homeowner told the man she had a gun and that she would shoot him if he didn’t leave. Moments later, deputies said he broke into another house just across the street, this time with a realtor inside.

The court documents said that the realtor spoke briefly with the man before leaving the home and calling 911.

Deputies arrived and found the man inside the home in a bathtub. They asked him to get up, but deputies said he refused their commands.

Eventually leading to a physical struggle, according to court documents; the man grabbed a detective’s gun and was attempting to take it. That is when the other deputy used his baton and struck the man multiple times. He was then taken into custody.

Deputies also said he stole the truck he had from his father’s dealership in Richmond, Ind.

Cole remains booked in the Tri-County Jail.

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