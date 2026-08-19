Indiana man faces charges after burglarizing two homes and attacking deputies

An Indiana man is in jail, accused of breaking into two homes and then attacking deputies.

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY — An Indiana man is in jail, accused of breaking into two homes and then attacking deputies.

News Center 7’s Xavier Hershovitz went to the Champaign County neighborhood where a 90-year-old woman called 911.

Deputies said a 90-year-old homeowner on Cherry Hill Road in Johnson Township made the 911 call during the burglary.

“He’s still out there. Hurry up!” the caller said.

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According to court documents, the homeowner told the man she had a gun and that she would shoot him if he didn’t leave. Moments later, deputies said he broke into another house just across the street, this time with a realtor inside.

The court documents said that the realtor spoke briefly with the man before leaving the home and calling 911.

Deputies arrived and found the man inside the home in a bathtub. They asked him to get up, but deputies said he refused their commands.

Eventually leading to a physical struggle, according to court documents; the man grabbed a detective’s gun and was attempting to take it. That is when the other deputy used his baton and struck the man multiple times.

Timothy Cole was arrested and charged with two counts of burglary, two counts of assault on a peace officer, and one count of aggravated robbery.

Deputies said he stole the truck he had from his father’s dealership in Richmond, Ind. Cole appeared in court on Wednesday morning, where a judge set his bond at $250,000. He’s due back in court next week.

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