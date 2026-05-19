The ingredients in place for the possibility of severe weather Tuesday night

DAYTON — Lots of sunshine before severe weather is usually not a good thing, but storms coming late enough can be better to limit the risk. Hey it’s Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Ryan Marando.

Thunderstorm energy ramps up this Tuesday afternoon with lots of sunshine destabilizing the atmosphere. The sun heats the ground up and helps storms use the “hot air balloon effect” where warm air rises creating clouds and storms.

Check out some of the thunderstorm energy just before sunset. Oranges and reds are showing medium to high thunderstorm energy.

Severe weather ingredients for Tuesday night

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The storms won’t move through until likely after the sunset. And without the sun continuing to provide that warming, the energy these storms have to work with also diminishes. Around 9 p.m. as the storms move in, lots of our energy begins to weaken, and hopefully so will the storms.

Severe weather ingredients for Tuesday night

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Even without a severe weather risk, we’ve also got ample moisture to work with in these storms. That means these storms could come with some heavy rains.

Severe weather ingredients for Tuesday night

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