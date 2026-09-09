Injuries force local high school to cancel 2 football games

SPRINGFIELD — Catholic Central has canceled its next two football games due to injuries.
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West Liberty announced that its matchup against Catholic Central on Sept. 9 was canceled.
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West Jefferson Athletics said Catholic Central also contacted them to cancel their varsity football matchup on Sept. 18, citing injuries.
Catholic Central was defeated by Triad 48-0 during a game on Sept. 4, when Catholic Central forfeited the second half at halftime
We will continue to follow this story.
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