Injuries force local high school to cancel 2 football games

Stock photo of a football on the field

SPRINGFIELD — Catholic Central has canceled its next two football games due to injuries.

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West Liberty announced that its matchup against Catholic Central on Sept. 9 was canceled.

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West Jefferson Athletics said Catholic Central also contacted them to cancel their varsity football matchup on Sept. 18, citing injuries.

Catholic Central was defeated by Triad 48-0 during a game on Sept. 4, when Catholic Central forfeited the second half at halftime

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