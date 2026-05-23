Injuries reported after crash in Darke County

FILE PHOTO: First responders were dispatched to a plane crash on Thursday night in Texas.

DARKE COUNTY — Authorities are investigating a crash in Darke County on Friday.

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The crash was reported in the 6600 block of US-36 East before 8 p.m., a Darke County dispatcher confirmed.

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The dispatcher added that there were “quite a few” injuries.

News Center 7 crews are heading to the scene to learn more information.

We will continue to follow this story.

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