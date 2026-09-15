Injuries reported after crash in Dayton

DAYTON — Injuries were reported after a crash in Dayton on Tuesday.
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Just before 12:30 p.m., officers were dispatched to the intersection of Shroyer and Patterson Roads on reports of a crash, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Sergeant.
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The crash involved two vehicles, according to the sergeant.
Medics responded to reports of possible injuries.
Details on those injuries were not immediately available.
This is a developing story.
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