Injuries reported after crash in Dayton

DAYTON — Injuries were reported after a crash in Dayton on Tuesday.

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Just before 12:30 p.m., officers were dispatched to the intersection of Shroyer and Patterson Roads on reports of a crash, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Sergeant.

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The crash involved two vehicles, according to the sergeant.

Medics responded to reports of possible injuries.

Details on those injuries were not immediately available.

This is a developing story.

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