Injuries reported after crash on I-75 Ramp in West Carrollton

WEST CARROLLTON — Injuries have been reported after a crash on Interstate 75 in West Carrollton on Friday morning.

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Just after 9 a.m., officers and medics responded to the ramp from I-75 NB to E Dixie Drive on reports of a single-vehicle crash, according to a Centerville Police and Fire dispatcher.

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Injuries have been reported, but details on those injuries were not immediately available.

The ramp was shut down in both directions for about a half hour, but has since reopened.

Motorists should expect additional lane closures on the ramp as crews continue to investigate the crash.

News Center 7 is working to learn more and will update this story.

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