Injuries reported after crash on I-75 SB in Dayton

Injuries reported after crash on I-75 SB in Dayton

DAYTON — Injuries were reported after a crash on Interstate 75 in Dayton.

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Around 11:37 a.m., officers and medics were dispatched to I-75 SB near State Route 4 on reports of a crash, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Sergeant.

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A red sedan reportedly crashed into a wall, according to the sergeant.

The driver requested medics to respond for chest pain.

It is unclear if the driver was taken to the hospital.

The left shoulder on I-75 SB near State Route 48/Main Street was blocked while crews investigated the crash but has since reopened.

This is a developing story.

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