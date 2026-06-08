Injuries reported after crash involving deputy on US 35 in Greene County

Injuries reported after crash involving deputy on US 35 in Greene County

GREENE COUNTY — Injuries were reported after a crash involving a deputy occurred on US Route 35 in Greene County early Monday morning.

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Around 1:22 a.m., Troopers with the Xenia Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) were dispatched to US-35 Westbound near mile marker 27 on reports of a crash, according to an OSHP dispatcher.

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Injuries were reported, but details were not immediately available.

The OSHP dispatcher confirmed the crash involved a Greene County Sheriff’s Deputy.

Additional information was not available at this time.

News Center 7 is working to learn more and will update this story.

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