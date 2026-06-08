Injuries reported after crash involving deputy on US 35 in Greene County

Injuries reported after crash involving deputy on US 35 in Greene County Stock photo of an ambulance. (PBNJ Productions/Getty Images/Tetra images RF)
By Ren Sikes, WHIO.com

GREENE COUNTY — Injuries were reported after a crash involving a deputy occurred on US Route 35 in Greene County early Monday morning.

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Around 1:22 a.m., Troopers with the Xenia Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) were dispatched to US-35 Westbound near mile marker 27 on reports of a crash, according to an OSHP dispatcher.

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Injuries were reported, but details were not immediately available.

The OSHP dispatcher confirmed the crash involved a Greene County Sheriff’s Deputy.

Additional information was not available at this time.

News Center 7 is working to learn more and will update this story.

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