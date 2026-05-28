Injuries reported after crash in Miami County

MIAMI COUNTY — Authorities are investigating a crash in Piqua on Wednesday night.
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The crash happened in the 4000 block of US 36 around 9:45 p.m., a Miami County dispatcher confirmed.
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The dispatcher added that injuries have been reported, but it is unclear how serious they are.
Additional information wasn’t immediately available.
News Center 7 is working to learn more and will continue to follow this story.
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