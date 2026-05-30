Injuries reported after crash in Miami County

MIAMI COUNTY — Authorities are investigating a crash in Miami County on Friday, a Miami County dispatcher confirmed.
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The crash happened at Milton-Potsdam Road and S Range Line Road in Union Township around 8:30 p.m.
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The dispatcher said injuries have been reported, but it is unclear how many or how severe they are.
Additional details weren’t immediately available.
News Center 7 is working to learn more and will continue to follow this story.
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