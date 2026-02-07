Injuries reported after crash in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — Injuries were reported after a crash in Montgomery County on Saturday morning.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Around 9:16 a.m., crews were dispatched to Farmersville Germantown Pike and Manning Road on reports of a crash, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Sergeant.

TRENDING STORIES:

The crash reportedly involved two vehicles, according to the dispatch sergeant.

Details on any possible injuries were not immediately available.

This is a developing story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group