Injuries reported after motorcycle crash on I-75 NB in Miami County

MIAMI COUNTY — Injuries have been reported after a motorcycle crash on northbound Interstate 75 in Miami County.

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Around 1:15 p.m., Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) troopers with the Piqua post responded to I-75 Northbound near the 85-mile marker on reports of a motorcycle crash, according to an OSHP dispatcher.

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The dispatcher confirmed that injuries were reported, but further details were not available.

The left lane of I-75 NB is currently blocked while crews investigate.

We will continue following this developing story.

I-75 at US 36

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