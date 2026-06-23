Injuries reported after multi-vehicle crash on I-75 SB in Miami County

MIAMI COUNTY — Injuries were reported after a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 75 in Miami County on Tuesday morning.

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Around 6:50 a.m., Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) Troopers with the Piqua Post responded to I-75 SB just south of State Route 41 on reports of a crash, according to an OSHP Dispatcher.

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The crash involved at least four vehicles, one of which was a commercial vehicle, according to the dispatcher.

Injuries were reported, but details on the injuries were not immediately available.

The crash was initially blocking all lanes, but the left lane is now open.

We will continue following this story.

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