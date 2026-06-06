Injuries reported after shooting in Dayton neighborhood

DAYTON — Authorities are investigating reports of a shooting in Dayton late Friday night.

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The shooting was reported along Niagara Avenue around 11:45 p.m., a Montgomery County dispatch supervisor confirmed.

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The sergeant said initial reports indicate that someone was shot, but the severity of the injuries is unknown.

Additional details weren’t immediately available.

News Center 7 is working to learn more and will continue to follow this story.

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