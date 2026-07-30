Injuries reported after shooting at local park

DAYTON — Police are investigating a shooting at a local park.

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Dayton police were called to reports of a shooting in the 800 block of Riverview Avenue at McIntosh/Riverview Park around 7:15 p.m., a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch supervisor confirmed.

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Information about the number of injuries was not available at this time.

We have a News Center 7 crew on their way to the scene and will update as new information becomes available.

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