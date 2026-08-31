Injuries reported, all lanes blocked on I-70 WB after crash in Clark County

CLARK COUNTY — Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) Troopers are investigating a crash on westbound Interstate 70 in Clark County on Monday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The crash happened around 8:40 a.m. on I-70 Westbound near State Route 54, according to an OSHP dispatcher.

TRENDING STORIES:

Injuries were reported, but additional details were not immediately available.

All lanes on I-70 WB at State Route 54 are blocked while crews investigate.

Traffic is being diverted onto SR-54, according to the dispatcher.

We will continue following this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]