Injuries reported, all lanes blocked on I-70 WB after crash in Clark County

CLARK COUNTY — Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) Troopers are investigating a crash on westbound Interstate 70 in Clark County on Monday.
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The crash happened around 8:40 a.m. on I-70 Westbound near State Route 54, according to an OSHP dispatcher.
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Injuries were reported, but additional details were not immediately available.
All lanes on I-70 WB at State Route 54 are blocked while crews investigate.
Traffic is being diverted onto SR-54, according to the dispatcher.
We will continue following this story.
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