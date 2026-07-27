Inmate indicted for alleged sexual assault on corrections officer

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — An inmate accused of sexually assaulting a corrections officer has been formally charged.
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Mark Coats was indicted by a Montgomery County grand jury on charges of kidnapping, attempted rape, gross sexual imposition, and assault.
As News Center 7 previously reported, on June 30, a male inmate assaulted a female corrections officer, and she was taken to the hospital.
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Coats grabbed a female corrections officer, pinning her to the ground and then groping her, according to a spokesperson for the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.
The corrections officer is currently on critical incident leave.
Coats is still in custody and is set to be arraigned on July 30.
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