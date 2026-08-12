16 inmates hospitalized after lightning strike at Ohio prison

LORAIN COUNTY — More than a dozen inmates were hospitalized after being struck by lightning at an Ohio prison.

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This happened Tuesday evening at Grafton Correctional Institution in Lorain County, according to WOIO, a CBS affiliate in Cleveland.

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They were returning from a meal when lightning struck from overhead.

Sixteen inmates were transported to area hospitals, including one who was flown by a medical helicopter, WOIO reported.

There have been no reported deaths at this time.

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