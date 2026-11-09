Inside Flyer Basketball: Dayton splits 2 home games this week

DAYTON — The University of Dayton men’s basketball team split two games to start the 2026-27 season.
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Dayton beat NJIT, 89-56, on Monday at the UD Arena.
Aiden Derkack finished with 21 points and 11 rebounds. Amael L’Etang had 20 points and 11 boards for his ninth double-double of the season.
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UD suffered a disappointing loss, 81-76, overtime loss to Northern Illinois on Saturday.
Aiden Derkack had a double-double for the second straight game, 20 points and 10 rebounds. Landen Joseph added 19. Amael L’Etang finished with 16 points.
The Flyer made 2-of-17 three-point shots against NIU.
Dayton has two games this week.
They host Siena on Nov. 10 at 7 p.m. UD plays Cincinnati on Nov. 14 at 7:30 p.m.
Both games are at the UD Arena.
Larry Hansgen broadcasts both games on WHIO Radio.
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