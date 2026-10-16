TRAFFIC ALERT: Intersection closed after vehicle crash in Montgomery Co

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TROTWOOD — Crews are investigating a vehicle crash in Trotwood early Friday morning.

First responders were called to the intersection of Shiloh Springs Road and Olive Road just after 5 a.m., according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatcher.

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The dispatcher did confirm that the intersection is currently closed.

Additional information was not readily available.

We will continue to follow this story.

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