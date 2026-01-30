Invasive pest detected in Ohio; Quarantine expands to include more counties

MIAMI VALLEY — Several Miami Valley counties are under a quarantine to prevent the spread of an invasive insect.

Clark and Preble counties, along with Cuyahoga, Ashtabula, Lorain, Lake, and Lucas counties, were added to an existing quarantine on Friday in an effort to stop the spread of box tree moths.

The quarantine already includes Miami, Montgomery, Greene, Butler, Clermont, Hamilton, and Warren counties and has regulations in place restricting the movement of boxwood shrubs out of the area, according to the Ohio Department of Agriculture (ODA).

The ODA is encouraging landscapers and residents in the impacted counties to check the quarantine boundaries and not transport the plants outside of the quarantined areas.

News Center 7 previously reported that the box tree moth was detected in June 2023 near the border of Hamilton and Clermont counties. The moth was detected in new locations last May, prompting the initial quarantine.

The invasive pests pose a threat to boxwood plantings and the horticulture industry.

You can look for and report any potential infestations by:

Familiarizing yourself with the insect’s appearance and evidence of damage on boxwood shrubs

Checking any boxwood plants you have for signs of box tree moth life stages

Taking pictures and reporting any evidence of infestation.

The moth caterpillars are green and yellow with white, yellow, and black stripes and black spots. Adult moths are nocturnal and have white, slightly iridescent wings, with an irregular thick brown border.

ODA says the evidence of damage from the moths includes chewed, cut, or missing leaves, yellowing or brown leaves, white webbing, and green-black excrement on or around the plant.

