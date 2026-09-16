Investigation continues after 4 shot in Dayton; Violence Interruption Program seeks expansion

Four people, including one juvenile, were shot in Dayton.

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Evidence markers and shattered glass covered Westwood Avenue Tuesday afternoon.

Police said gunfire hit three adults and a juvenile.

Shattered glass injured a second juvenile.

Investigators said the victims are expected to survive.

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“We cannot have this type of activity. We cannot have a person, one person getting shot in the city,” Sgt. Creigee S. Coleman with the Dayton Police Department said.

For hours, numerous investigators worked the scene.

“They’re just out here to make sure we can gather all the information we can to solve this incident,” Coleman said.

Coleman said witnesses saw people in two cars start shooting after a fight.

After the violence on Westwood, Greg West showed up.

West is with Felons with a Future.

He said violence must end, especially when it impacts our youth.

“None of us are saints that are on our crew, but we remember what we’ve been through. So the empathy goes a long way, and we’re able to reach out to them,” West said.

West said money is keeping the Violence Interruption Program from moving into other neighborhoods around Dayton.

“It’s been one incident after another after another. And this is one of the reasons why we have to find ways and means to expand to different neighborhoods,” he said.

Police said they do not have any information to release about suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to give them a call.

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