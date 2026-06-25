Investigation continues after woman found dead inside semi in Preble County; driver in custody

PREBLE COUNTY — An investigation continues after a woman was found dead inside a semi in Preble County late Wednesday night.

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News Center 7’s Xavier Hershovitz is LIVE at the Petro Travel Center on U.S. 40 this morning on News Center 7 Daybreak from 4:25 a.m. until 7 a.m.

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It all started when the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office requested the Preble County Sheriff’s deputies assist them with what they thought was a deadly crash, according to a previous report.

The crash happened on the westbound Interstate 70 ramp in Indiana near the Ohio line.

As deputies spoke with the driver, investigators started to believe this death was not related to the crash, according to Preble County Sheriff Mike Simpson.

Deputies responded to the Petro Gas Station to assist.

Simpson said that while speaking to the male driver, he told drivers that he was responsible for the death of a female passenger.

Medics transported her to Reid Hospital, where she was pronounced dead. Law enforcement does not believe her death was related to the crash.

The driver ran from the gas station but was caught and taken into custody.

Hershovitz says investigators are on both sides of the state line investigating the incident.

“Both agencies are going to be working jointly to work through whatever we have to as far as securing, searching that semi,” said Sheriff Simpson. “You know, coroner’s offices from both sides of the state working together so we can determine exactly what happened.”

Medics transported the driver to a local hospital for treatment.

The Preble County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate this incident with the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

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