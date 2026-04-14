Investigation continues into death of Darke Co. woman; 911 call released

ANSONIA — There are new developments in the murder of Ericka Kramer, who was the head varsity cheerleading coach at Ansonia High School.

Investigators said Peyton Beam, 22, killed Kramer, set her house on fire, and then showed up as a first responder firefighter to help put the flames out.

Kramer was found inside the charred remains of her home on Zumbrum Road on Friday in northern Darke County. A neighbor told News Center 7 that he saw the fire and called 911.

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The neighbor said he saw a lot of smoke, but by the time firefighters arrived, the home was engulfed in flames. The coroner was called and ruled Kramer’s death a homicide.

The caller said, “I see two vehicles at home. I tried to call them, but there was no answer. I don’t know if anybody is home or in the house. I don’t know.”

The rural community near Ansonia is mourning a beloved coach and mother.

Investigators were back at the house on Tuesday, combing through what’s left of Kramer’s home. The prosecutor believes the man who helped her maintain the property is the same person who shot her and set her home on fire.

A few days later, detectives arrested Beam and charged him with aggravated murder and aggravated arson. Beam worked for Kramer for 7 years.

Officials said Beam was also a volunteer firefighter for Ansonia Fire and Rescue. The fire department said their prayers are with the family and that they are cooperating with investigators.

A prayer vigil is being held on Wednesday night at the football field at Ansonia High School.

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