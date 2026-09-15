Investigation underway after man, woman found dead in Columbus home

COLUMBUS — Police are investigating after a man and a woman were found dead inside a home in Columbus Monday.

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Officers were dispatched to a home in the 2800 block of Bannon Court shortly before 4:50 p.m. regarding a suicide attempt, according to our news partners at WBNS.

A young child contacted 911 to report that a dead person was inside the home.

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Responding officers discovered the man and woman inside and both were declared dead shortly after 5 p.m.

Sgt. Joseph Albert of the Columbus Division of Police reported that investigators believe the two individuals had a “domestic relationship.”

Albert noted that the department had received no previous calls for service to that address.

Authorities have not disclosed information regarding the manner of death.

Albert confirmed that law enforcement is not searching for any suspects and stated that the public faces no continuing danger.

Homicide detectives were present at the location as the investigation continued.

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