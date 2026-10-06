Investigators search 2 tobacco shops in Darke County

DARKE COUNTY — Investigators searched two tobacco shops in Darke County on Tuesday.

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The Darke County Sheriff’s Office and members of the Grand Lake Task Force executed search warrants at two locations.

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The locations were Smokeables at 1319 Wagner Avenue and Wild Bills Tobacco at 531 Wagner Avenue.

No arrests were made.

The Darke County Sheriff’s Office did not say what prompted the investigation.

Detectives said additional information will be released once the investigation is complete.

We will continue to follow this story.

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