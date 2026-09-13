Isolated storms this evening, much cooler Monday

DAYTON — Good afternoon, all. It has been a warm and muggy day ahead of a cold front. A few storms are firing up this afternoon as the front moves in. Once this front clears out, we have a very nice night ahead.

Futurecast

Meteorologist Nick Dunn here with you. The storms this evening will be quick moving with a few downpours and gusty winds. Overnight we start to clear things out with lower humidity and lows fall into the low and middle 50s for most.

Tonight

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Monday is shaping up to be a fantastic day! Highs will be about 5 degrees or so below average and the best part is much lower humidity. Any breeze will be northerly, making for a refreshing day.

Monday

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It will not last long as we warm up quickly for Tuesday. Humidity also quickly creeps up with heat index values in the mid 90s...perhaps even the upper 90s. A chance of showers and storms returns by early Wednesday.

Heat Index

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