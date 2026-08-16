‘It is in flames;’ 911 call details moments after house catches fire in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — Several firefighters responded to a reported house fire in Montgomery County late Saturday night.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The fire was reported just before 11:20 p.m. on Vinal Street and Taft Avenue, according to a previous News Center 7 report.

TRENDING STORIES:

Firefighters from Jefferson Township, Trotwood, and Dayton were at the scene.

A 911 call obtained by News Center 7 details the moments after a caller spotted the flames.

“I don’t know if anyone lives there or not, but it’s in [expletive] flames,” the 911 caller told dispatchers. “It’s going to burn the houses next door if they don’t get here.”

A popping noise can be heard on the call, followed by more expletives from the caller.

The caller explained to the dispatcher that they were driving home when one of their passengers noticed the fire, and the caller pulled over to see what was happening.

The caller then went to the next-door house and can be heard knocking on the door to notify the residents that the fire was spreading.

We are working to learn what caused the fire and if anyone was injured.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]