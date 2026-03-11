‘It was chaos;’ Tree crashes into Shelby County home during morning storms

Severe weather has caused damage across the region on Wednesday.

As reported on News Center 7 at 6:00, a tree fell onto Lily and Addison Burd’s Shelby County home during the storms.

“Went outside and it was chaos,” Lily said.

One of the tree’s branches went through a bedroom window.

The sisters saw rows of downed power lines, snapped tree trunks, and damage to their childhood tree house after the storms moved through.

“I’ve lived here my whole life, so it’s crazy to see everything gone,” Lily said.

But Lily’s sister, Addison, had a close call.

“I shot up out of my bed, right as soon as I leave my room, a tree comes through my window, and I’m like, oh okay!” Addison said.

Both sisters hunkered down for about 30 minutes as the storm passed, finding comfort in their faith.

“We called mom. Everyone was calling us, asking us if we were okay. We had all of our siblings. So we’re pretty much, we’re good. We knew we were safe, we knew God had us,” Addison said.

Shelby County Emergency Management crews sent pictures of the damage to the National Weather Service to determine if a tornado touched down near the home.

Now, the Burds are figuring out how to clean up the mess.

“We’re gonna have to get the big boys and big cranes out here. Good thing, we got three brothers that are strong and should do the heavy lifting for us,” Lily said.

