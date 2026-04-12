‘It was chaotic;’ Woman describes hearing dozens of cows escape Trotwood barn fire

A dozen firefighters worked for hours to extinguish a barn fire while neighbors got the cattle out.

TROTWOOD — A dozen firefighters worked for hours to extinguish a barn fire while neighbors got the cattle out.

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As reported on News Center 7 at 11:00, a woman described hearing what sounded like a dozen cows running for help.

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Trotwood firefighters responded around 1:53 p.m. to the 9400 block of Little Richmond Road on a reported barn fire, according to a previous News Center 7 report.

Katrina Kerns said that she saw flames from across the street.

“I saw the flames on one side of the barn and ran over and tried to hunt my horn because I didn’t know if they were home or not,” she said.

Kerns also heard a noise that she will never forget.

“I heard the animals, and they came up, and we were trying to open the gates up and trying to get them out. It was awful to hear them,” she said.

Kerns and other neighbors started getting animals out of the gates and away from the fire.

“A lot of the cows, the tops of their backs were singed from the fire, and hopefully, you know, they’re going to get looked at and stuff, I mean, they were all traumatized,” she told News Center 7’s Malik Patterson.

Kerns called the whole experience heartbreaking.

“How quickly it went down. I’ve never seen anything like it,” she said. “It was pretty horrific.”

Patterson said as firefighters worked to get the fire under control, the next step for Kerns and others was herding the cows.

Video showed three of the dozens of cows that were on the loose.

“It was amazing how everybody kind of came together and, you know, got them where they need to be. So it was, it was chaotic, but there were a lot of hands that were trying to help,” she said.

Patterson said that fire marshals were also at the scene investigating.

News Center 7 has contacted the Trotwood Fire Department about the estimated cost of damages and if anyone was injured.

We will continue to update this developing story.

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