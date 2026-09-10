‘It was just sprung up on us;’ Staff, guests react to national chain restaurant closing

Multiple reports say the Nashville-based chain, O’Charley’s, closed all its restaurants. This includes Underground Chuck's on State Route 725.

‘It was just spring up on us;’ Staff, guests react to national chain restaurant closing

MIAMISBURG — People enjoyed their last meal at a national chain restaurant.

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Multiple reports say the Nashville-based chain, O’Charley’s, closed all its restaurants on Wednesday, as previously reported.

This includes Underground Chuck’s. It was located on Miamisburg-Centerville Road (State Route 725).

As reported on News Center 7 at 11:00, staff and guests reacted to the news.

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Alyssa worked at Underground Chuck’s for three months.

“It just was sprung upon us today,” she said.

But Alyssa said this wasn’t the first time she unexpectedly lost her job.

“I’ve worked here when it was O’Charley’s, and they shut down on us too, so it was just like it is what it is,” she said.

Alyssa said she and her co-workers were told the restaurant would close on Wednesday.

“It was a good environment. Everyone here was really nice. And it was one of my favorite jobs,” she said.

Alyssa is worried about her colleagues who are suddenly out of work.

“I actually have another job right now, so I don’t have to really worry about that, but everyone else here does,” she said.

Kim and Bruce Holtzman said that their daughter landed her first job at Underground Chuck’s.

“This was her very first job she’d ever had, so it meant a lot to her. And they had good food in there; it meant a lot to me,” he said.

This is not the only empty building in the Miamisburg complex near the Dayton Mall.

Joann Fabrics and Crafts and Party City have also closed.

“I guess DoorDash and Amazon and all them took over,” said Holtzman. “It’s easier for people to sit at home and get a truck to them than it is to come out and enjoy quality time with other people.”

News Center 7 contacted the parent company on Wednesday.

We received the following response regarding our inquiry into the closure of Underground Chucks.

“Unfortunately, we do not have anyone from the company available from the company for comment at this time.”

The company’s Instagram and Facebook pages have also been taken down.

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