‘It’s gotten expensive;’ Drivers react after gas prices rise to over $4 across region

MIAMI VALLEY — The average price of gas continues to increase across the region.

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News Center 7’s Xavier Hershovitz is on Pump Patrol. He’s driving around the Miami Valley for the lowest prices LIVE on News Center 7 Daybreak.

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The national average for a gallon of gas has increased to $4.23 a gallon. It is $4.22 a gallon here in Ohio, according to AAA.

Gas experts say that there could be another hike coming.

“I thought ‘wow, it’s gotten expensive,’” Murad Kiran of Huber Heights said.

Oil experts told Hershovitz that any development with the Strait of Hormuz will continue impacting as prices.

We will continue to follow this story.

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