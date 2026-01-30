‘It’s outrageous;’ Woman says apartment management won’t fix heat amid extreme cold

For weeks, a woman said she has tried to get her apartment complex to fix her heat.

The thermostat at Elizabeth Killion’s apartment read 62 degrees.

“It’s outrageous, because my kids are both sick now because of the declining temps,” Killion said.

She took the problem to property management.

“The maintenance guy who was supposed to be down here and never came,” Killion said.

She was persistent.

“About two nights ago, when the HVAC person was out they informed us that we needed another unit,” Killion said.

Since then, she and her family have stayed with a friend.

“I can’t let my kids live in this cold, especially when I have a seven-week-old baby,” she said.

News Center 7 reached out to the apartment, Millennia Housing, but no one answered.

We spoke with Jake Angles, who claimed he used to be the maintenance worker for the company.

Before Angles quit, he said he told management about Killion’s problem several times.

“They wouldn’t pay to get them fixed,” he said.

Killion said if this issue is not fixed by tomorrow, she will be putting next month’s rent into escrow.

