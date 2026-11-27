‘It’s wonderful;’ Thousands gather for Feast of Giving in Dayton

DAYTON — Hundreds volunteered to take care of thousands at the Feast of Giving in Downtown Dayton on Thanksgiving Day.

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News Center 7’s Amber Jenkins spoke to people about what this gathering meant to them. We share their reactions tonight on News Center 7 at 11.

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Everyone was welcomed through the doors of the Dayton Convention Center on Thanksgiving morning.

“It’s wonderful like every year, and you don’t have to be homeless to come,” said Sharon Carouth. “Come out and put your hand in the table. You don’t need to be alone.”

The Feast of Giving has a long tradition of volunteers taking care of thousands of people.

They bring food, blankets, and smiles to the community.

The event reunited Carouth with people she had seen in years.

“Because I was thinking about a friend, and here I come, God gave me right to him and his grandson,” she said.

The Feast of Giving provided a free meal and space for people to come together.

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