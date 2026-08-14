Jason Kelce selected for University of Cincinnati’s Athletics Hall of Fame

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - SEPTEMBER 22: ESPN Broadcaster Jason Kelce reacts before the game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Detroit Lions at M&T Bank Stadium on September 22, 2025 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images)

CINCINNATI — Super Bowl champion and Ohio native Jason Kelce has been selected as the final member of the James P. Kelly Athletics Hall of Fame’s 50th Anniversary Class, the University of Cincinnati announced on Thursday.

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Kelce joins legendary men’s basketball coach Bob Huggins, track and field All-Americans Loretta Blaut and Wayne Mason, baseball career batting average leader Mike Kinnett, women’s soccer record-setting goalkeeper Christy Hoffman, and his UC and Philadelphia Eagles teammate Connor Barwin.

Bob Mangine, a longtime athletic trainer, will also be honored with the Bob Goin Award for distinguished service.

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Kelce started his career with the Bearcats as a walk-on linebacker in 2006 before transforming into a three-year starter on the offensive line from 2008 to 2010.

He earned All-Big East honors twice during his time in Cincinnati and helped lead the Bearcats to back-to-back conference championships, as well as the 2008 Orange Bowl and 2009 Sugar Bowl.

Kelce was drafted by the Philadelphia Eagles in the sixth round of the 2011 NFL Draft. He went on to play 13 seasons with the Eagles, retiring in 2024.

During his NFL career, he was a six-time All-Pro selection and a seven-time Pro Bowler. He helped the Eagles win Super Bowl LII in 2018.

He and his brother, Travis, host the popular “New Heights” podcast. He’s also now a member of ESPN’s Monday Night Countdown pregame show.

He and his wife, Kylie, also annually host the Team 62 event for the Eagles Autism Foundation. Over six years, they’ve raised $3.69 million.

Kelce and the other members of the 50th Anniversary Class will be inducted inside Fifth Third Arena on Oct. 23.

Information on tickets can be found here.

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