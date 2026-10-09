JD Vance rallies GOP supporters in Lima, Ohio ahead of midterms

Ohio is taking center stage weeks ahead of the 2026 midterm elections.

LIMA — Ohio is taking center stage weeks ahead of the 2026 midterm elections.

Last week, President Trump visited the Miami Valley and rallied GOP supporters, and hours ago, Vice President JD Vance spoke to GOP supporters in Lima, Ohio.

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News Center 7’s Kylie Bridgeman was in Lima, where Vance had a clear message for Ohioans. Early voting in Ohio is underway, and the Republican Party is calling for people to get out and vote.

“I want you to take every single person you know, get into the polls, and remind them that you need a fighter for Lima and for Ohio in the United States Senate,” Vance said.

He encouraged voters in Allen County to support candidates like Ohio Sen. Jon Husted and Vivek Ramaswamy, who also shared a similar message.

“You’ve got 25 days left. This could come down to one vote for every six,” Husted said.

People who attended the rally said they were excited.

Karen Grothouse said, “I want Ohio to continue in the right direction that it’s going. And we need to make sure everybody gets out to vote.”

Early voting in Ohio started last Tuesday. Grothouse said exercising her right to vote is something she takes seriously,

Ohio is a critical battleground state. Recent CBS polls show Democrats have the edge in both races for U.S. Senate and Ohio Governor.

Vance asked attendees to do one thing.

“Vote to keep Ohio strong. Vote to keep us prosperous, and vote to keep us free,” Vance said.

Early voting ends on November 1 at 5 p.m.

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