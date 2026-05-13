Jersey Mike’s to open new local location

A sub on a table in a Jersey Mike's Subs.

SPRINGFIELD — Jersey Mike’s Subs will open a new location in Springfield on Friday.

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The new restaurant, located at 1402 West First Street, will host a grand opening fundraiser to benefit United Rehabilitation Services of Greater Dayton.

Proceeds from the event will support the nonprofit organization’s programs for children and adults with disabilities.

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The fundraiser will run from opening day through Sunday, May 17.

During this period, anyone who makes a $3 donation to United Rehabilitation Services (URS) at the Springfield location will receive a coupon for a free regular sub.

Additional Jersey Mike’s locations are anticipated to open in Xenia and West Carrollton.

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