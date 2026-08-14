Jersey Mike’s opens West Carrollton location

WEST CARROLLTON — A new Jersey Mike’s is now open in Montgomery County.
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The submarine sandwich chain opened on Thursday on E. Dixie Drive in West Carrollton.
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“We’re excited to welcome Jersey Mike’s to our business community,” the City of West Carrollton said in a social media post.
There are now 10 Jersey Mike’s locations in the Miami Valley, six of which are in Montgomery County.
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