Jersey Mike’s opens West Carrollton location

(City of West Carrollton via YouTube)

WEST CARROLLTON — A new Jersey Mike’s is now open in Montgomery County.

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The submarine sandwich chain opened on Thursday on E. Dixie Drive in West Carrollton.

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“We’re excited to welcome Jersey Mike’s to our business community,” the City of West Carrollton said in a social media post.

There are now 10 Jersey Mike’s locations in the Miami Valley, six of which are in Montgomery County.

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