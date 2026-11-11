Jim Gaffigan bringing comedy tour to Schuster Center next year

Jim Gaffigan attends the SNL50: The Homecoming Concert at Radio City Music Hall on Friday, Feb. 14, 2025, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

DAYTON — Comedian Jim Gaffigan is bringing his comedy tour to Dayton in the spring.

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Gaffigan’s “Still Fighting It” tour will make a stop at the Schuster Center on May 15 at 8 p.m.

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The Dayton stop is one of 21 new dates added to his tour, which kicks off in Las Vegas in January.

Tickets became available for presale today with code FIGHTING. The presale code expires Thursday at 10 a.m.

More information on the show can be found here.

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