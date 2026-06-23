Jim Tressel to be enshrined in Ohio Stadium Ring of Honor

COLUMBUS — Former Ohio State Head Football Coach and current Lieutenant Governor of Ohio, Jim Tressel, will be enshrined on the C-Deck Ring of Honor at Ohio Stadium during the Buckeyes’ season opener, the university announced on Tuesday.

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Tressel will become the third coach to be honored at the stadium, joining Paul Brown and Woody Hayes, when his name is added on Saturday, Sept. 5.

He’ll also become the first person added to the Ring of Honor since one of his quarterbacks and 2006 Heisman Trophy winner Troy Smith was added in 2014.

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Tressel reacted to the honor with the following statement:

“Growing up in Ohio, Ohio Stadium was about as special a place as there could be for a Buckeye fan. Then, when you have the privilege of spending so many years on the field as a coach, you never really think about something like this. You just try to honor the tradition, respect the responsibility that comes with it, and do your very best each day. I grew up admiring Paul Brown and Woody Hayes, and they both meant so much to our family. To be recognized alongside these men is truly humbling. Thank you to Ellen and our entire family, our players, our coaches and support staff, TBDBITL, and the entire Buckeye Nation for the support over the years. I’m grateful to have been a small part of such a special tradition, and I will be forever grateful to Andy Geiger and President Brit Kirwan for giving us this extraordinary opportunity.”

Ross Bjork, Senior Vice President and Wolfe Foundation-Eugene Smith Endowed Athletics Director, said Tressel’s impact on the university is “long-lasting and still ever-present.”

“He is not only one of the most accomplished coaches in our school’s history but in the entire history of college football. What truly sets him apart is the way he led, taught, and served others,” Bjork said in part.

Tressel led the Buckeyes from 2001 to 2010, winning the 2002 national championship and six Big Ten championships.

He led the team to two additional BCS National Championship games, and had the Buckeyes playing in a bowl game each year he was at the helm.

Ohio State went 9-1 against Michigan during Tressel’s time as head coach.

During his tenure, he coached 67 NFL Draft picks, including 14 first-round selections.

Ohio State will open its season against Ball State when Tressel is enshrined. Kickoff is scheduled for 12:30 p.m.

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