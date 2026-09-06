Jim Tressel becomes third coach enshrined in Ohio Stadium Ring of Honor

COLUMBUS — Former Ohio State Head Football Coach and current Lieutenant Governor of Ohio, Jim Tressel, has been enshrined in the Ring of Honor at Ohio Stadium.

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Tressel’s plaque on the C-Deck of Ohio Stadium was unveiled during Ohio State’s season opener against Ball State.

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He became the third coach to be honored at the stadium, joining Paul Brown and Woody Hayes.

This also marked the first addition to the Ring of Honor in over a decade. One of Tressel’s quarterbacks, 2006 Heisman Trophy winner Troy Smith, was the last person added in 2014.

Tressel addressed the crowd at the Buckeyes’ game on Saturday, thanking them for their support.

“I thank God every day he made me a Buckeye,” Tressel said.

Tressel led the Buckeyes from 2001 to 2010, winning the 2002 national championship and six Big Ten championships.

He led the team to two additional BCS National Championship games and had the Buckeyes playing in a bowl game each year he was at the helm.

Ohio State went 9-1 against Michigan during Tressel’s time as head coach.

During his tenure, he coached 67 NFL Draft picks, including 14 first-round selections.

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